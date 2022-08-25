Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) responders help residents evacuate from rising waters as tropical storm Florita affects Tuguegarao, Cagayan on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. Florita caused flooding in several areas, forced the suspension of some classes and government work, and prompted evacuations. Philippine Coast Guard handout via EPA-EFE

MANILA (UPDATE) — Three people have been reported killed and 4 others were injured in the onslaught of severe tropical storm Florita, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Thursday.

According to the council's latest bulletin issued, 2 of the confirmed fatalities were a 63-year-old man from Cagayan province, and a 56-year-old man from Pinukpuk, Kalinga. Both men were killed after they were hit by a fallen tree, the NDRRMC said.

It said it was still validating a third reported fatality, a 32-year-old male who reportedly drowned in Bato, Camarines Sur.

NDRRMC also reported 4 injuries from the storm, 3 of them from Cagayan province. The victims were hurt after they were hit by fallen tree and debris.

Another injury in Bato, Camarines Sur is being validated.

Some 47,000 people or 11,900 families were also affected by Florita across 15 provinces and 5 regions, the NDRRMC said.

It said around 10,300 people were displaced by the storm, with most of them taking temporary shelter in 129 evacuation centers.

Florita also damaged at least 30 houses and knocked down power in 46 cities and towns.

Some 44 road sections and 14 bridge sections were also affected by the storm, with 54 percent of them still not passable.

The government has provided about P4.8 million worth of assistance for the storm's survivors, the NDRRMC said.

Meanwhile, Office of Civil Defense (OCD) Assistant Secretary Raffy Alejandro said Florita also affected 724 farmers and nearly 1,200 hectares of farmland in the Ilocos Region and the Cordillera Administrative Region.

The initial cost of damage to agriculture was pegged at P10.1 million, he said.

"Today medyo maganda ang panahon, so all our resources ay nagmo-move na po… Hopefully, everything will be restored and all assistance will be provided today hanggang bukas (until tomorrow)," he said in a televised public briefing.

(The weather has improved, so all our resources are already moving.)

As of Thursday, Florita is outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) and is now heading towards southern China.

PAGASA has lifted storm signals in all areas of the country.

