This PAGASA photo shows the location of storm Florita (international name: Ma-on) outside the PAR at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday.

MANILA — All tropical cyclone wind signals have been lifted over the Philippines, state weather bureau PAGASA said Wednesday, as severe tropical storm Florita (international name: Ma-on) slightly intensified outside the nation's area of responsibility.

Although wind signals are removed, the southwest monsoon or habagat may continue to bring rains over the western sections of Luzon in the next 24 hours, PAGASA said in its 11 a.m. advisory.

It added that gusts reaching strong breeze to near gale-force strength may still be experienced over Metro Manila, MIMAROPA, Cavite, Quezon, Bulacan, Pampanga, Pangasinan, Aurora, Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Cagayan Valley.

PAGASA said Florita is forecast to move west-northwestward over the West Philippine Sea toward the southern portion of China, where it is expected to hit land Thursday morning or early afternoon.

Florita, which has maximum sustained winds of 100 kilometers per hour and up to 125 kph gusts, is forecast to re-intensify and reach the typhoon category Wednesday night, according to the weather agency.

