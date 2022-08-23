Himawari-8

MANILA — Severe tropical storm Florita weakened further Tuesday night as it moves over the West Philippine Sea, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

Florita was last spotted 80 kilometers northwest of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte, packing maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers near the center and up to 115 kph gusts, PAGASA said in its 11 p.m. bulletin.

The weather agency said heavy to intense rains may be experienced over Ilocos Region, Abra and Benguet, while Cordillera Administrative Region may experience moderate to heavy with at times intense rains until Wednesday morning. Light to moderate with at times heavy rain may also prevail over Cagayan Valley.

Ilocos Region, on the other hand, may experience light to moderate with at times heavy rains from Wednesday morning through afternoon.

Floods and landslides are possible, it warned.

PAGASA raised tropical cyclone warning signal no. 3 in the following areas, where 121 to 170 kph winds could damage nipa and cogon houses, knock down power and communication, and uproot trees:

Northwestern portion of Ilocos Norte (Bacarra, Pasuquin, Burgos, Bangui)

Storm signal 2 was hoisted over the following areas, where 61 to 120 kph winds may be expected in at least 24 hours, said PAGASA.

Northwestern portion of mainland Cagayan (Ballesteros, Abulug, Pamplona, Sanchez-Mira, Claveria, Santa Praxedes)

Western portion of Babuyan Islands (Calayan Is., Dalupiri Is., Fuga Is.)

Apayao

Northern portion of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Lagayan, San Juan, Lagangilang, Dolores, Tayum, La Paz, Danglas, Bangued, Langiden, Pidigan, San Quintin, San Isidro, Peñarrubia)

Rest of Ilocos Norte

Northern portion of Ilocos Sur (Santa, Caoayan, City of Vigan, Santa Catalina, Santo Domingo, San Vicente, San Ildefonso, Bantay, Magsingal, San Juan, Cabugao, Sinait, Narvacan, Nagbukel, Santa Maria, San Esteban)

PAGASA said storm signal 1 is in effect in the following areas.

Batanes

Rest of Babuyan Islands

Rest of mainland Cagayan

Northern and western portions of Isabela (Cordon, Ramon, San Mateo, Cabatuan, Aurora, San Manuel, Burgos, Quirino, Delfin Albano, Cabagan, Tumauini, San Pablo, Santa Maria, Santo Tomas, Quezon, Mallig, Roxas, Maconacon)

Northern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Kayapa, Ambaguio, Villaverde, Solano, Bagabag, Diadi)

Rest of Abra

Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

Rest of Ilocos Sur

La Union

In the next 24 hours, PAGASA said the southwest monsoon or habagat will bring moderate to heavy rains over Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro and Oriental Mindoro, while light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over the rest of central Luzon, Metro Manila and Calabarzon.

Forecast track of Florita. PAGASA

Florita on Tuesday spawned flooding in several areas, forced the suspension of some classes and government work, and prompted evacuations.

Moving northwestward at 25 kph, Florita is expected to leave the Philippine area of responsibility on Wednesday, the weather bureau said.

