DOJ vows to look into kidnapping, killings



MANILA — Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla on Wednesday vowed to act on random kidnappings and killings, amid reports from different localities.

“Basta mareport lang sa amin, we will do something about it saka basta mahuli, we will prosecute,” he said during a Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum.

Reports surfaced in the past few weeks of young girls being abducted with a 15-year-old biker ending up dead with bruises and cigarette burns in Bulacan while the body of a 7-year-old girl was found naked inside a sack in Pila, Laguna.

The Commission on Human Rights has raised the alarm on these cases.

Meanwhile, a 22-year-old girl in Palawan was last seen in a mall early this month.

Remulla said law enforcers are also looking into these and similar incidents.

“I’m sure the NBI is aware of that already…But we’ll also coordinate with the police. Things are being done right now to coordinate efforts to retrieve people who are missing. Yun naman ang SOP ng law enforcement e. The NBI and the police are there already. But we’ll have them give us an update,” he said.

But Remulla warned the kidnapping cases should be legitimate.

“Meron kasing kidnapping na nangyayari sa mga Chinese, ginawang referee ang NBI, ang pulis. Tapos nangongolekta, naaayos, sinasayang lang oras ng ating law enforcement pagkatapos aregluhin lahat so walang kaso. Yun pinatigil ko na, sabi ko 'wag na kayo makisama sa ganitong gawain kasi nga nakakahiya naman tayo,” he said.

Last month, Remulla ordered the NBI to stop operations against POGOs, which, he said, has become an opportunity for extortion.