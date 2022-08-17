Home  >  News

Bulacan gov nababahala sa mga insidente ng pamamaslang

Posted at Aug 17 2022 08:24 PM

Tukoy na ng pulisya ang suspek sa pagpatay sa isang 15 anyos na babae sa Bustos, Bulacan, Aminado naman ang gobernador ng probinsiya na nababahala siya sa sunod-sunod na insidente ng pagpatay sa kanilang lugar. Nagpa-Patrol, Raffy Santos. TV Patrol, Miyerkoles, 17 Agosto 2022

