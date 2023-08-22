The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), Japan Coast Guard (JCG), and U.S. Coast Guard (USCG) conduct trilateral maritime exercises for the first time off the coast of Mariveles, Bataan on June 6, 2023. The trilateral agreement between the coast guard agencies aims to enhance each of their capabilities and interoperability in securing the Indo-Pacific region. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

Envoy: Time to push back vs China

MANILA — Philippine Ambassador to the United States Jose Manuel "Babe" Romualdez on Tuesday warned about China's recent actions in the West Philippine Sea, and raised the possibility of the Philippines being lost to the Asian power should the country do nothing about its maneuvers.

In an interview on ANC, Romualdez said the White House was "very concerned" about China's recent attempt to block Philippine vessels in the Ayungin Shoal, and even reaffirmed their commitment to support Manila at any capacity.

After this incident, Romualdez said it was "one of the main topics" that he and US officials discussed following his meeting at the White House.

"Obviously they were very concerned about that and they asked us 'what it is that you want us to do?'" Romualdez said.

The envoy noted that the situation was "very serious" and goes beyond politics.

"We can actually lose a country if we do not watch it, that is how serious this thing is. One day, we might find ourselves, then we do not have a country anymore. We can become a vassal state. Who knows?" he said.

"That is where I sit in Washington, DC. That is where I see it, if we do nothing. The good part is we are now aware and doing something about it. That is what's important," he added.

The envoy lauded the committed people in the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine Coast Guard, and the Department of Foreign Affairs, saying it is a “do or die” situation for them.

"I think this is the time for us to really be together, all united into pushing back. It is time to push back because as I said, the seriousness of the situation is far more than people think it is," he added.

So far, the envoy said Washington has offered help to Manila on how best to keep the BRP Sierra Madre stationed as the country’s outpost in the West Philippine Sea.

“We have to do what we can to make sure that it remains that way. They say, the occupant is the owner no matter what happens,” he said.

The BRP Sierra Madre was deliberately grounded in 1999 in an effort to check the advance of China in the hotly contested waters.

The handful of Philippine marines deployed on the crumbling vessel depend on resupply missions to survive their remote posting.