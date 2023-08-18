Workers of Araneta City raise the flags of the participating countries to the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 on Gen. Aguinaldo Avenue in front of the Smart Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City on August 17, 2023. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Around 4,400 law enforcement officers will be deployed in Metro Manila and in Central Luzon during the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023, the national police said Friday.

Police spokesperson PCol. Jean Fajardo said this figure includes personnel from the Philippine National Police (PNP), Armed Forces of the Philippines, Philippine Red Cross, and the Philippine Coast Guard.

Fajardo said these people would be deployed in areas which are expected to be crowded, including playing venues. These include the Philippine Arena, the Araneta Coliseum, and the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

"May mga soft deployment na tayo particularly diyan sa mga airport at doon sa mga building area. Simula kahapon ay nagsimula nang magdatingan 'yung mga participants at delegates kaya mayroon na tayong deployment," she said in a public briefing.

"Asahan natin na maglalagay tayo ng sufficient personnel para siguraduhin ang kaligtasan at seguridad ng hindi lamang ng ating participants or delegates, pati na rin ng ating audience," she added.

Fajardo said with all these things considered, the PNP is prepared for the world cup.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. earlier suspended government work and classes in public schools at all levels in Metro Manila and Bulacan to give way for the opening rites of the FIBA Basketball World Cup at the Philippine Arena.

The FIBA World Cup will tip-off on August 25, with Gilas Pilipinas facing off against the Dominican Republic on opening day.

Video from PTV