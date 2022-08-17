Screengrab from RTVM

MANILA (UPDATE/CORRECTED) - President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. received Wednesday his second booster shot against COVID-19.

During his speech at the "PinasLakas" vaccination campaign in Manila, Marcos reiterated the importance of getting COVID-19 boosters amid the presence of emerging variants and to revive the pandemic-battered economy.

The 64-year-old president, who had tested positive for COVID-19 in the past, said he hopes his 2nd booster jab would "trigger a reaction from our people" and lead to more people getting vaccinated against the respiratory disease.

Department of Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire administered Marcos' 4th dose.

"Para maging fully immunized ulit, kailangan magkaroon ng booster shot. Ito ngayon ang kinakampanya namin na sana, lalong-lalo na dahan-dahan magbukas ang ekonomiya. Ayaw namin mag-lockdown. Gusto namin mawala ang mask protocol," said Marcos.

"Lahat 'yan, hindi natin maabot 'yan kung hindi tayo magpa-booster shot," he added.

His son, Ilocos Norte 1st District Rep. Sandro Marcos, also received his first booster, according to the DOH. It was administered by Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna.

Marcos caught the novel coronavirus for the second time in July and experienced mild symptoms, including fever. He first tested positive for the disease in March 2020.

Editor's Note: An earlier version of this article stated that Ilocos Norte 1st District Rep. Sandro Marcos received his second booster shot against COVID-19 during the event, an information provided by a Malacanang staff. But the Department of Health said in its official statement to the public about the same event that it was Rep. Marcos' first booster shot.