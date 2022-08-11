Eligible Makati residents line up to get their second booster shots against COVID-19 inside a mall in Makati City a day after the Department of Health issued guidelines for its nationwide rollout on July 28, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Some 1.3 million people have received their first COVID-19 booster shot under the government's "PinasLakas" campaign, the Department of Health said on Thursday.

"As of Aug. 9, 2022, we have 17,514 fully-vaccinated individuals for the A2 (elderly) population while 1,301,394 individuals have been given their booster shots," the DOH said in a statement.

The government launched the campaign on July 26, with hopes of administering 23 million shots by Oct. 8 or within the first 100 days of the Marcos administration.

The DOH last week revised its COVID-19 booster shot target after failing to reach the initial daily goal.

To date, around 72 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated. Of the figure, 16.8 million have received an additional dose, while 1.4 million have received a second booster.

The Philippines on Wednesday tallied 3,181 new COVID-19 cases, raising the country's total confirmed coronavirus infections to 3,813,952.

