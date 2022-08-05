People eligible for the 2nd booster against COVID-19 receive their shots of the Pfizer vaccine at the Sta Ana Hospital in Manila on July 20, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The Department of Health has revised its COVID-19 booster shot target after failing to reach the initial daily goal, its officer-in-charge said on Friday.

Government now needs to administer 443,892 additional doses daily and inoculate 20,774 senior citizens per day so the country can reach 23 million shots by Oct. 8, according to DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire.

The agency earlier said it did not reach the target number of 397,000 individuals to be vaccinated per day in the first week of the Marcos administration’s “PinasLakas” COVID-19 booster campaign.

The DOH has administered 384,000 booster shots and inoculated 17,000 more elderly since the launch of the campaign on July 26.

As of Thursday, there are a total of 15,468 vaccination sites set up for the inoculation drive, Vergeire said.

These include 5,484 mobile vaccination sites, 2,814 vaccination sites in schools, 1,438 jab sites in workplaces, 623 in barangay basketball courts, 529 in places of worship, 335 in markets, 281 in transport terminals, and 204 in hospitals, Vergeire added.

A total of 71.8 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated as of Friday, the official said. Of the total figure, 16.4 million have received an additional dose, while 1.4 million have received a second booster, Vergeire added.

