MANILA (UPDATE)— Malacañang on Wednesday defended President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr's foreign and local travels, which reached more than P403 million last year, saying these were intended to fulfill his roles as the country's leader.

The Commission on Audit (COA) recently said in its report that the President's foreign and local travels for his first 6 months reached P403,087,594.93, "significantly" increasing by P367,052,245.96.

COA said the expenses include transportation, travel per diem, ferriage, and related expenses.

Foreign and local travels in 2021 under the administration of his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte was only at P36,791,902.14, based on the report.

"Significant increase of P367,052,245.96 is due to the official travels relative to the foreign summits and state visits attended by the President during the year in Singapore, Indonesia, United States of America, Cambodia, Thailand, and Belgium," state auditors said.

Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil, however, said these travels came at a time when economic restrictions were gradually lifted in the Philippines last year.

This is part of the administration's roadmap to "ensure that various programs, projects and assistance of the government reach its intended beneficiaries as part of the post-Covid recovery efforts," Garafil said in a statement.

"Moreover, directly connecting with the local governments, local communities and sectoral groups is an integral part of the President’s decision-making process," she added.

The Press Secretary said aside from these, Marcos "has received a huge volume of invitations for international events, conferences, high-level meetings, and state visits" which the President's office agreed to attend.

"Knowing that the country and the public, in general, will benefit immensely from the President’s participation in these engagements," she said.

"We also hope to elevate our position in the international community through stronger bilateral ties and improved relations with multilateral or international organizations," she said.

The budget department earlier this month said Office of the President is asking for a P1.408 billion budget for Marcos Jr.'s local trips, foreign missions and state visits in 2024.

The President has so far embarked on 14 overseas trips, the most recent of which was his 3-day state visit to Malaysia.

As of February, these trips have yielded a total of P3.48 trillion or $62.926 billion worth of investment pledges covering 116 projects, Malacañang earlier said.