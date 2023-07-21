President Ferdinand Marcos greets Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim during a welcome ceremony at Malacañang Palace in Manila on March 1, 2023. Anwar is the first head of state to go on an official visit to the country under the Marcos administration. Yummie Dingding, PPA Pool

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jnr will fly to Malaysia on July 25, just a day after his second State of the Nation Address (SONA), for a state visit, the Department of Foreign Affairs said Friday.

DFA Spokesperson Ma. Teresita Daza said Marcos, Jnr and First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos were invited by the King of Malaysia to undertake a state visit to the country from July 25 to July 27, 2023.

This will be Marcos Jnr's 14th time traveling abroad since assuming the presidency.

"During the visit, the President will have an audience with the King of Malaysia and a meeting with the Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to identify new areas of synergy between the two countries," said Daza in a Palace briefing.

"The Philippines will also meet with prominent Filipino and Malaysian business leaders to enhance bilateral trade and investment and to explore economic opportunities," she added.

Marcos, the DFA spokesperson said, will also meet Filipinos in Malaysia during the visit and to "personally inform them of the administration's plans and programs for overseas Filipinos."

Philippines will likewise pursue bilateral cooperation during the visit in support of the country's economic agenda. This includes agriculture, food security, tourism, and a digital economy.

Investment pledges with Malaysian companies were also expected, the official said. Malaysia is the Philippines' top 10 trading partner and the 22nd source of approved investments last year, said Daza

The neighboring nation also ranks 20th in terms of source of tourist arrivals in 2023, she said.

It was also "safe to assume" that the newly-signed Maharlika Investment Fund would be tackled and promoted during the President's visit to Malaysia, Daza said.

"There will be new areas that will be explored and this include the Halal industry and Islamic banking," said Daza.

Marcos Jr's delegation will be composed of Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno, Cabinet members and officials of his economic team.