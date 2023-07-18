Marcos Jr. signs Maharlika Investment Fund into law

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. meets with cabinet secretaries during a sectoral meeting at the Malacanang Palace in Manila on July 4, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/ PPA pool

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Tuesday signed the measure creating the Maharlika Investment Fund which economic managers regard as a vehicle for economic growth, and despite concerns raised by other groups.

Marcos signed Republic Act No 11954 during a short ceremony in Malacañang.

The law establishes the Maharlika Investment Corporation that will be managed by a board of directors chaired by the finance secretary.

The Palace said the law provides for the establishment of an "independent Maharlika by investing funds, coordinating, and strengthening investment activities of top-performing financial institutions to promote economic growth and social development."

In his speech, Marcos, Jr said the Maharlika is a "bold step" towards PH's economic transformation as it recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic.

This would also prevent government from being burdened by debt to finance infrastructure.

"For the first time in the history of the Philippines, we now have a sovereign wealth fund designed to drive economic development," said Marcos.

"Through the fund, we will leverage a small fraction of the considerable but underutilized investible funds in government and stimulate the economy without the disadvantage of adding additional fiscal and debt burden," he added.

Based on the version passed by Congress, the board is made up of the president and chief executive officer of the Land Bank of the Philippines, two regular directors, and three independent directors from the private sector.

University of the Philippines economists earlier published a paper titled "Maharlika Investment Fund: Still Beyond Repair" which called on Marcos “to seriously reconsider” signing the MIF bill.

The economists, which included former National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) Secretary Ernesto Pernia, said the “MIF violates fundamental principles of economics and finance and poses serious risks to the economy and the public sector — notwithstanding its proponents’ good intentions.”

