Traffic builds up along EDSA before the EDSA-Kamuning flyover southbound in Quezon City on June 27, 2022, as authorities fix large cracks and potholes in the flyover that would last for a month. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — At least 4,500 vehicles have been flagged down by Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) enforcers for violating the expanded number coding scheme during the first 2 days of its implementation, an official said Tuesday.

Bong Nebrija, who heads MMDA's task force on special operations, said 1,588 vehicles were apprehended on Monday, the first day of the expanded number coding scheme implementation, while 2,939 vehicles were flagged earlier in the day.

MMDA is implementing the number coding system from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

“Pinagsabihan din po natin iyong mga motorista at mga drivers na ito, upang sa ganoon ay malaman nila na effective na po iyong expanded number coding," said Nebrija in a public briefing.

(We advised our motorists so they would know that the expanded number coding scheme is already effective.)

"Ipagbigay-alam din po sa kanila na mayroon pa rin naman tayong alternatibong ruta na pupuwede po nilang daanan, kung sakaling hindi po talaga nila maiwasan at maipit sila sa trapik during the number coding hours," he added.

(We also told them that we have an alternative route where they can go, just in case they cannot avoid getting stuck in traffic during the implementation.)

The MMDA earlier said erring motorists will not be issued tickets until Wednesday, and those who will be found violation the scheme will be fined starting Thursday.

Nebrija meanwhile advised motorists to plan their trips especially on days when their vehicles are affected by the number coding scheme.

“Kung number coding po kayo, mangyari lang po na planuhin natin ang ating pagbiyahe upang sa ganoon ay hindi tayo sasabay sa mga public commuters during that way,” he said.

(If you are under number coding for the day, you should plan your trip ahead so you won't get in the way of commuters.)

“Iyong mga magtatrabaho, mag-oopisina, baka pupuwede naman po, pumasok tayo ng mas maaga... kung hindi po talaga pupuwede, mayroon po tayong mga alternatibong ruta na pupuwede ninyong daanan na hindi po covered ng aming number coding sa MMDA.”

(Those who are going to their offices should go early. If not, there are alternative rotes you can go to that are not covered by our number coding scheme.)

The scheme to tame Metro Manila traffic is effective from Mondays to Fridays, except for holidays.

Exempted from the scheme are public vehicles, transport network vehicles services (TNVS), motorcycles, trash-collecting trucks, trucks carrying petroleum products, and vehicles with perishable or essential goods, the MMDA had said.