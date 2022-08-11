Traffic builds up along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City amid cloudy skies and light rain showers on August 8, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is implementing a morning number coding scheme in the capital region starting Monday next week, August 15.

It will be implemented from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m., according to the MMDA.

The existing coding scheme in the afternoon until evening — 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. — will remain.

The scheme to tame Metro Manila traffic is effective from Mondays to Fridays, except for holidays.

Exempted from the scheme are public vehicles, transport network vehicles services (TNVS), motorcycles, trash-collecting trucks, trucks carrying petroleum products, and vehicles with perishable or essential goods, the MMDA said.

The return of expanded number coding scheme came days before more classes return to physical learning.

A motorists' group earlier told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo that they agree to the morning number coding, citing the increasing number of cars plying Metro Manila roads.

—with a report from Jeck Batallones, ABS-CBN News