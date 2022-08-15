Commuters line up for the EDSA Busway Carousel at the Roosevelt station in Quezon City on July 1, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Department of Transportation is considering opening more bus stops for the EDSA Busway in preparation for the start of in-person classes.

According to Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista, the agency recently opened 2 busway stations in Roxas Boulevard and Macapagal Avenue.

"We will still look for other possible bus stops. I had a meeting with the consortium that operates EDSA Carousel and we asked them to have additional buses, especially during the start of the face-to-face classes on Aug. 22," he told ANC's "Headstart" on Monday.

To date, some 400 units are plying the EDSA Busway, he added.

The EDSA Busway is a joint undertaking of the DOTr, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority and the Department of Public Works and Highways, which features dedicated median lanes for buses with stations built at the median island.

There are currently some 17 operational stations where buses are allowed to pick up and drop off passengers.

The DOTr is also considering establishing a bus terminal in Caloocan City to address traffic congestion due to "long queue of buses".

"We are looking at possible area where they can park their buses in Monumento because there is no exchange in the north unlike here in the south, we have the PITX (the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange)," Bautista said.

Free rides at the EDSA Busway will continue until Dec. 31.

The Department of Education has set the opening of School Year 2022 to 2023 on Aug. 22.

Public and private schools in basic education can implement distance and blended learning only until Oct. 31, 2022. Starting Nov. 2, schools must shift to 5 days of in-person classes per week, regardless of the alert level status in their area.

Latest DepEd data showed at least 18.6 million students in basic education have registered for the coming school year. The figure is more than half of the agency's target of 28.6 million learners.