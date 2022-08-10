Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — More than 18.6 million students in basic education have registered for the coming school year, the Department of Education said Wednesday.

In a press conference, DepEd Spokesperson Michael Poa said the figure was at around "64 to 67 percent" of the agency's target of 28.6 million learners.

Poa urged parents to enroll their children as soon as possible to help schools prepare for the school year.

"Ang experience [kasi] natin in previous years, sa last day of enrollment and even during bukas na 'yong schools, tumatakbo 'yong klase, nage-enroll pa 'yong learners," he said.

(Based on our experience in the previous years, learners enroll on the last day of enrollment and even during the school opening, while classes are ongoing.)

"Concrete" enrollment figures can help the DepEd effectively implement its strategies on COVID-19, dengue, monkeypox and the north Luzon earthquake, Poa explained.

Enrollment will run from July 25 to Aug. 22 or the first day of classes.