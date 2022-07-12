MANILA — The Department of Education has set the opening of the next school year (SY) on August 22.
In a July 11 order made public on Tuesday, the agency said SY 2022-2023 would have 203 school days, with classes scheduled to start on August 22 – the date proposed by the previous DepEd leadership – and end on July 7, 2023.
Enrollment for the upcoming SY starts on July 25, according to the order.
The latest announcement rejects a recent appeal by an educators’ group to open the next SY in mid-September and October.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier said his government was planning to bring back in-person classes at full capacity by November.
