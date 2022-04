A teacher checks the temperature of students before starting their classes at the Jose Magsaysay Elementary School in Makati City on March 30, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Education is planning to open the next school year on Aug. 22, with more education institutions holding limited in-person classes alongside remote learning, an official said Tuesday.

In an online press conference, Undersecretary Diosdado San Antonio said the agency is proposing to start School Year 2022-2023 on Aug. 22 and end on July 7, 2023.

The current School Year 2021-2022 is scheduled to end on June 24.

More details to follow.

FROM THE ARCHIVES