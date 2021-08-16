Public transportation drivers and delivery riders are vaccinated against COVID-19 at the Vaccine Express-Quezon City, a vaccination initiative under the Office of the Vice President, in a mall in Quezon City, on August 13, 2021. Jay Ganzon, OVP/file

MANILA - A total of 12,565,017 Filipinos have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, a government task force said on Monday, with total doses administered reaching over 27.8 million.

The National Task Force Against COVID-19 said a total of 15,241,864 have already received their first dose, out of the 27,806,881 total doses administered as of August 15.

The Philippines' daily average vaccination rate, meanwhile, stood at 475,304, with a total of 3,327,131 doses administered within the last 7 days, according to the task force.

The Philippines has so far taken delivery of 42,575,350 COVID-19 vaccine jabs since the country started its vaccination program in March, with some 12 million doses received during the first half of August alone.

Some 7 million Sinovac vaccines and 1 million "Chinese-donated" Sinopharm doses are expected to arrive also within the month, the government task force said.

This came as the country faces another surge of infections likely driven by the more contagious COVID-19 Delta variant, which ripped through the health care system of India at its peak in April.

The virus strain is also being tagged by experts as behind the overwhelming cases in Southeast Asian countries Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

The Philippines' capital region is under the enhanced community quarantine, the strictest lockdown level, until August 20 to halt the spread of infections.

On Monday, the Department of Health announced over 14,600 new cases, the third highest daily tally since the start of the pandemic.

The intensive care unit (ICU) utilization rate nationwide is at 71 percent, as of Monday.

