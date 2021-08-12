Residents line up for the government’s cash aid at the Baseco Evacuation Center in Tondo, Manila on the first day of its distribution, August 11, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines on Thursday added 12,439 more COVID-19 cases, its new highest in more than 4 months, bringing the total virus infections in the country to over 1.7 million.

This is the second straight day that additional cases counted over 12,000, data showed. The day's tally is the highest since April 10, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

The country now has 1,700,363 total confirmed coronavirus infections, of which 87,663 or 5.2 percent are active, the highest since April 23, according to the research unit.

For the second straight day, the number of those still battling the respiratory disease exceeded 80,000, data showed.

The number of active cases in previous days has been adjusted for duplicates.

Of the active cases, 95.3 percent are mild and 1.2 percent are asymptomatic. Those critical account for 0.9 percent, while 1.5 percent are severe and 1.08 percent are moderately ill.

Based on the latest bulletin, the positivity rate is at 22.5 percent. This is based on the test results of 57,016 individuals on Tuesday.

COVID-related fatalities, meanwhile, rose to 29,539 with 165 additional deaths.

Recoveries also increased by 6,090 to 1,583,161.

More details to follow.