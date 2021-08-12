Home  >  News

DOH confirms 177 more COVID-19 Delta variant cases; majority recovered

Job Manahan, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 12 2021 04:40 PM

Residents claim their cash assistance at Barangay Pamplona Dos in Las Piñas City on August 11, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News
Residents claim their cash assistance at Barangay Pamplona Dos in Las Piñas City on August 11, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— The health department on Thursday confirmed 177 additional COVID-19 Delta variant cases in the country, majority of whom have already recovered from the disease.

The Philippines now has 627 total known Delta cases, only 13 of which are still active. 

Of the 177 newly-detected Delta variant carriers, 173 have already recovered, 1 has died, while 3 cases are still under verification, the Department of Health (DOH) said. 

Meanwhile, majority or 144 of the fresh Delta cases are local infections, 3 are returning overseas Filipinos, and 30 cases are still being verified. 

These are the indicated addresses of the 144 local Delta variant carriers, according to the DOH. 

  • 90 in Metro Manila 
  • 25 in Calabarzon
  • 16 in Cagayan Valley
  • 8 in Ilocos Region
  • 2 in Cordillera Autonomous Region
  • 2 in Western Visayas
  • 1 in Davao Region

More details to follow. 

Read More:  Delta variant   COVID-19 Delta variant   Philippines Delta variant cases   total Delta variant cases PH   India variant   COVID-19   coronavirus   Philippines update  