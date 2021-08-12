Residents claim their cash assistance at Barangay Pamplona Dos in Las Piñas City on August 11, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— The health department on Thursday confirmed 177 additional COVID-19 Delta variant cases in the country, majority of whom have already recovered from the disease.

The Philippines now has 627 total known Delta cases, only 13 of which are still active.

Of the 177 newly-detected Delta variant carriers, 173 have already recovered, 1 has died, while 3 cases are still under verification, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

Meanwhile, majority or 144 of the fresh Delta cases are local infections, 3 are returning overseas Filipinos, and 30 cases are still being verified.

These are the indicated addresses of the 144 local Delta variant carriers, according to the DOH.

90 in Metro Manila

25 in Calabarzon

16 in Cagayan Valley

8 in Ilocos Region

2 in Cordillera Autonomous Region

2 in Western Visayas

1 in Davao Region

More details to follow.