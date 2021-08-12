Sinovac in Mandaluyong, Moderna in QC: Authorities probe double vaccination scheme

MANILA - Local authorities on Thursday launched an investigation regarding the supposed double COVID-19 vaccination of a fully-immunized person from the disease but still got another virus jab using a different brand.

Based on social media posts seen by ABS-CBN News on Thursday, the man got his second dose of Sinovac in Mandaluyong on May 10, and got another virus jab manufactured by Moderna in Quezon City just this week.

Booster COVID-19 shots are still prohibited in the country, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III earlier said. He added that the Inter-Agency Task Force en banc is discussing the possibility of imposing penalties on people found out to have illegally gotten booster shots.

The netizen, who has since deleted his posts, has yet to reply to queries sent by the news team.

Dra. Daisy Costales, Mandaluyong's Vaccination Coordinator told ABS-CBN News that they would seek an investigation on the incident, and would monitor the said person's possible side effects for a year.

"What we are going to do is... monitor the patient for any untowards reaction. Parang ang nangyari, ang purpose siguro ng taong ito is to get a booster shot. He is aware that he is fully vaccinated with Sinovac," Costales told ABS-CBN News.

"The best thing that we could do is to monitor him... We will try to contact the patient, we will ask what's his purpose," she added.

She also said other localities should have made a thorough screening of possible vaccine recipients, and could have reiterated that booster shots are still not allowed in the Philippines.

"We have our system naman na lahat ng nababakunahan, we upload it in our system... we will make sure na hindi sila (unvaccinated residents) listed sa mga taong naka-receive na ng bakuna dati."

Meanwhile, Joseph Juico, co-chairperson of Quezon City's Task Force Vax to Normal, said QC's local government would also launch an investigation on the incident.

"I am aware of the situation and we will not take this lightly," Juico told ABS-CBN News in a text message.

He added that his local government is "mulling over" steps to prevent similar incidents from happening.

The development is also just one among issues related with the need for government to immediately establish a common vaccination proof for Filipinos.

A government official in June said the Department of Information and Communications Technology is working on a "common vaccination digital ID with QR code."

Currently, local government units issue cards to individuals who get inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines.

The card contains information on the brand of vaccine used, how many doses the person has received and when it was given. The cards vary per city and municipality.

The Hong Kong government also refuses so far to accept the country's vaccination cards because they do not come from a single source. This endangers the work of overseas Filipino workers seeking employment there.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin, Jr. said he would reach out to HK Chief Executive Carrie Lam to appeal.

ABS-CBN News has reached out to the Department of Health (DOH) for comments, but they said they would forward the information to the National Vaccine Operations Center (NVOC).

