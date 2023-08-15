Members of the media look at the BGC Urban Farm in Taguig on March 24, 2022 set up by in conjunction with the local government and advocacy groups to promote urban farming. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Commission on Elections needs a copy of the Supreme Court (SC) decision regarding the territorial row between Makati and Taguig to finalize preparations for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections for the two local government units.

Included in the things Comelec needs to clarify is whether Makati’s second Motion for Reconsideration was really denied, and if there is no longer an option to file for another MR.

Comelec will also need to coordinate with the Department of Education (DepEd) regarding schools that will be used for the BSKE.

They will also need to touch base with the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) for police deployment.

For decades, Taguig City and Makati City have been at odds over the ownership of the disputed properties, as well as the renowned financial district BGC, also known as Fort Bonifacio or The Fort.

Following battles in lower courts which started in 1993, the Supreme Court in December 2021 ruled that the area's territorial jurisdiction falls under Taguig City. The Makati City government then filed an omnibus motion for reconsideration before the SC.

But in a resolution in September last year but only made public in April, the High Court's Special Third Division denied with finality Makati City's motion for reconsideration, saying that the basic issues it raised had been resolved and "duly considered" by the court in its earlier decision.