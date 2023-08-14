Gov't did not spend on Palace fashion show: official

MANILA — An official defended Monday a fashion show held on Palace premises last week, insisting that public funds were not used for the event.

"The government does not spend anything on the event because it is paid for by the designers and private institutions they partner with," Deputy Social Secretary Dina Arroyo Tantoco said in a statement.

The event, a project of First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos in time for Buwan ng Wika in August, featured some of designer Michael Leyva's collection.

Tantoco's statement came after the Malacañang was criticized online for mounting the show amid concerns faced by Filipinos such as the rising prices of rice and oil, and the devastation left by the recent typhoons.

Tantoco said the "Isang Pilipinas" event in Goldenberg Mansion, Malacañang Palace Complex was meant to provide a platform for Filipino artists to showcase their work "in a historical setting relevant to our Cultural Identity."

"The output is a collaboration between various creatives in the industry and creates awareness (thereby generating demand) for local fabrics and designs which have always been instrumental in our cultural identity," the official added.