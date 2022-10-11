MANILA -- Michael Leyva celebrated his 10th year in the fashion industry on Monday with a star-studded event at the National Museum of Natural History.

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, ace comedian Vice Ganda, and actress Anne Curtis were among those who modeled his creations, with the show also featuring performances by Regine Velasquez and Erik Santos.

Photos from the event were shared online by the National Museum of the Philippines on Tuesday:

Considered one of the Philippines' top designers, Leyva has dressed up many celebrities, beauty queens, and other prominent personalities in the country.

Among his most memorable creations was the yellow gown worn by Kris Aquino when she attended the Hollywood premiere of "Crazy Rich Asians," where she played the role of Princess Intan.

Related video: