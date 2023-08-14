Home  >  Business

Fresh oil price hike set on Aug. 15

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 14 2023 09:54 AM | Updated as of Aug 14 2023 10:44 AM

Motorists queue for fuel at a gas station in Pasig City on Oct. 10, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File 
MANILA — Petroleum firms on Monday announced price adjustments for kerosene, diesel and gasoline which would take effect on August 15.

The following price hikes will take effect on Tuesday. 

PILIPINAS SHELL

  • Gasoline P1.90 per liter increase 
  • Kerosene P2.50 per liter increase 
  • Diesel - P1.50 per liter increase 

SEAOIL

  • Gasoline P1.90 per liter increase 
  • Kerosene P2.50 per liter increase 
  • Diesel - P1.50 per liter increase 

CLEANFUEL 

  • Gasoline P1.90 per liter increase 
  • Diesel - P1.50 per liter increase 

This is the sixth straight week that pump prices are set to increase, as major players continue their plans to curb production. 

Government has readied fuel subsidies for over a million public utility vehicle drivers and operators hit by the latest wave of price hikes. 

