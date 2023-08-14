Fresh oil price hike set on Aug. 15

Motorists queue for fuel at a gas station in Pasig City on Oct. 10, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Petroleum firms on Monday announced price adjustments for kerosene, diesel and gasoline which would take effect on August 15.

The following price hikes will take effect on Tuesday.

PILIPINAS SHELL

Gasoline P1.90 per liter increase

Kerosene P2.50 per liter increase

Diesel - P1.50 per liter increase

SEAOIL

Gasoline P1.90 per liter increase

Kerosene P2.50 per liter increase

Diesel - P1.50 per liter increase

CLEANFUEL

Gasoline P1.90 per liter increase

Diesel - P1.50 per liter increase

This is the sixth straight week that pump prices are set to increase, as major players continue their plans to curb production.

Government has readied fuel subsidies for over a million public utility vehicle drivers and operators hit by the latest wave of price hikes.

