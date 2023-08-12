Motorists queue for fuel at a gas station in Pasig City on October 10, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA - Diesel prices are set to increase for the sixth straight week, as major players continue their plans to curb production.

Diesel will post a P1.20 to P1.50 increase next week. While lower than previous increases, diesel prices will have already increased by more than P11 per liter since early July this year.

Gasoline prices will increase by P1.60 to P1.90 per liter, while kerosene prices are set for a P2.20 to P2.50 per liter increase in the biggest hike for the current wave of increases.

Government has readied fuel subsidies for around 1.64 million operators and drivers hit by the latest wave of price hikes.

Several transport groups went to the Land Transportation and Franchising and Regulatory Board to request for a P2 nationwide fare hike last Friday.

-- Report by Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News