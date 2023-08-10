1.3 million PUV drivers, operators to get fuel subsidy

Motorists queue for fuel at a gas station in Pasig City on Oct. 10, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Around 1.3 million public transport drivers and operators will receive fuel subsidies from the government to help them cope with the rising prices of gasoline and diesel, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said on Thursday.

Subsidies will be given to drivers and operators of public utility jeepneys, buses, taxis, shuttle services, school services, tourist services, transport network vehicles, tricycles, and even delivery riders, LTFRB Executive Director Robert Peig said.

Majority of these subsidies will go to tricycle drivers nationwide, he said.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) is waiting for the release of funds from the Department of Budget and Management, which is expected to happen before the end of August, Peig said.

According to Peig, the breakdown of the fuel subsidies is as follows:

Modern Jeepney: P10,000

Modern UV Express: P10,000

Traditional Jeepney: P6,500

School/Shuttle/Tourist Service/TNVS: P6,500

Delivery Rider: P1,200

Tricycle Driver: P1,000

Drivers regulated by LTFRB will receive their subsidies through fuel cards, while those under the local government units, Department of Information and Communications Technology, and Department of Trade and Industry will get theirs through e-wallets.

Peig said that although the franchise holders are named by the LTFRB, they should pass on the subsidies to the drivers since they are the ones paying for the fuel.

The LTFRB encouraged drivers who face issues in obtaining their fuel cards to file a complaint or report their operators who refuse to provide them with the cards.

There are no significant fuel price increases expected for the upcoming week, based on the first three days of this week.

Imported diesel and gasoline prices increased by less than P0.50 per liter, while kerosene saw an increase of around P1 per liter during the first three days of the week.

