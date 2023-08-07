Diesel prices up P4/liter on August 8

Motorists queue for fuel at a gas station in Pasig City on October 10, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File.

MANILA -- Fuel companies on Monday announced that diesel prices will be up by P4 per liter starting August 8, Tuesday.

Pilipinas Shell said its petroleum prices will increase by the following amounts starting 6 a.m. on Tuesday:

Gasoline - P0.50/L

Kerosene - P2.75/L

Diesel - P4.00/L

Shell said higher premium and freight costs are already included in the price hike.

Caltex said it will increase the prices of its products by the same amount, but the price hike will be effective earlier at 12 a.m.

CleanFuel said its gasoline prices will increase by P0.50 per iter and its diesel prices by P4.00 per liter starting 4:01 p.m.

Experts have attributed the oil price hikes to production cuts in Russia and Saudi Arabia.

