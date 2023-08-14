This aerial photograph taken from a military aircraft shows the dilapidated Sierra Madre ship of the Philippine Navy anchored near Ayungin shoal (Second Thomas Shoal) with Philippine soldiers on-board to secure the perimeter in the Spratly group of islands in the South China Sea, west of Palawan, on May 11, 2015. The Spratlys are considered a potential Asian flashpoint, and claimant nations including the Philippines have expressed alarm as China has embarked on massive reclamation activity. Ritchie B. Tongo, Pool/AFP

"Baka may informant."

China's Coast Guard has advanced knowledge of the Philippines' resupply missions to Ayungin Shoal, the Philippine Coast Guard spokesman said Monday, following the recent water cannon incident at the disputed shoal.

Speaking to TeleRadyo Serbisyo, Coast Guard spokesman Jay Tarriela disputed claims by pro-China apologists that the Chinese were "humanitarians" who allowed the Philippine side to resupply the dilapidated, World War II-era warship BRP Sierra Madre last week.

He castigated claims that Philippine resupply boats at Ayungin Shoal were not affected by the water cannon incident.

"'Yung video natin na binobomba tayo ng tubig ay edited daw kasi nagpalabas ng video ang China na hindi tinatamaan 'yung resuppply ships. Di ba? Kung ikaw ay Pilipino bakit mo naman paniniwalaan 'yung video na linabas ng China? 'Yan pa 'yung ipapakalat mo sa mga tao," he said.

The Philippines and China have engaged in a new word war after the Philippine Coast Guard accused the Chinese Coast Guard of blocking and blasting water cannon at its boats attempting to resupply Filipino troops garrisoned in the hotly contested area.

In the interview, Tarriela said the six Chinese Coast Guard vessels involved in the water cannon incident were not stationed at Ayungin Shoal but came from Mischief Reef, Pagasa Island, Bajo de Masinloc and Subi Reef.

A day before the water cannon incident, the 6 vessels suddenly converged at the shoal to stop the Philippines resupply mission and then returned to their areas immediately after the incident.

"What we can see from here - 'yung resupply mission, talagang pinaghandaan nila 'yan para i-block. There is already a motive by the Chinese government to really block our resupply mission. That's why it is not true na pinayagan lang nila na may isang suppply boat na makapasok diyan. Nagkataon lang na natalo sila sa patintero nung isang boat na 'yun kaya nakalusot," he said.

"Hindi naman sa nagtitimbre. Baka nagkataon lang na meron silang intel on the ground, baka may informant kaya nalalaman nila ang movement ng ating resupply operations," he added.

Manila has rejected China's demands to remove the dilapidated, World War II-era warship BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin Shoal, which is about 200 kilometers from Palawan and more than 1,000 kilometers from China's nearest major landmass of Hainan island.

"We will never abandon Ayungin Shoal. We are committed to Ayungin Shoal," National Security Council assistant director general Jonathan Malaya earlier said.

'TRAITORS'

In the interview, Tarriela said he is not backing down from his statements that Filipinos who are taking the side of China and spreading false narratives about the West Philippine Sea dispute are traitors.

Tarriela said he was surprised to find himself being bashed online for calling out China's aggressive behavior in the West Philippine Sea and for calling pro-China apologists as traitors.

"Naniniwala ako na kung Pilipino ka, dapat ipaglaban mo ang laban natin sa West Philippine Sea. Kaya nga ako nagtataka. Ang intention ko lang naman is to call for unity, magkaisa tayo para i-condemn ang aggressive behavior ng China, hindi yung dumedepensa tayo sa China," Tarriela said.

He added: "Sabi ko kung ikaw ay Pilipino at dumedepensa ka pa sa China, you are doing an unpatriotic act and you can also be considered a traitor. Imagine yung mga sundalo at Coast Guard natin nakikipag patintero sa West Philippine Sea, tapos i-explain mo pa ang side ng China."

Tarriela said he is not singling out any particular individual, group, party or institution but noted that Filipinos should not condemn government efforts to protect its sovereignty.

He noted that pro-China apologists have always sided with the Chinese government and echoed Beijing's explanations on the Chinese swarm in disputed reefs and why it used a military-grade laser light at a Philippine Coast Guard vessel.

"Nagpatong patong na," he said.

The final narrative being spread by apologists, he said, is that China and the Philippines already have an agreement that Manila will abandon Ayungin Shoal and that Malacanang did not honor the deal.

"These false narratives ang patuloy na pinapakalat ng Chinese apologists. It is the obligation of every Filipino na gumagamit ng Facebook or any social media account na i-call out ang fake news at false discourses ng Chinese government because it creates confusion at na-a-undermine ang effort ng Philippine Coast Guard at Armed Forces of the Philippines," he said.

He said that while he is urging Filipinos not to become a "tuta" (lapdog) of China, bashers are now labeling him a lapdog of the US.

"Ang layo. Pro-US daw ako pero sila, ang kine-carry nila 'yung narrative ng China. At may mga nadadala silang mga Pilipino," he said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier said he did not know of any deal to remove the BRP Sierra Madre from Ayungin Shoal. "And let me go further, if there does exist such an agreement, I rescind that agreement now," he added.