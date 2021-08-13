Delivery and transport workers queue up to receive a COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Vaccine Express, a drive-thru vaccination initiative under the Office of the Vice President, in a mall parking lot in Quezon City on August 12, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA— The Philippines on Friday recorded 13,177 fresh COVID-19 cases, the second highest daily jump in new infections since the pandemic began, with deaths reaching nearly 300.

Friday's newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases is the highest since April 2, when the country logged 15,310 infections.

The ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group (IRG) said this is the first time that the daily case tally breached 13,000 in more than 4 months.

The country's total confirmed COVID-19 cases stood at 1,713,302, with active cases at 96,395 or 5.6 percent of the running tally.

Based on the latest bulletin, the positivity rate is at 23.6 percent. This is based on the test results of 57,355 individuals on Wednesday.

The positivity rate is also the highest since April 2, according to the ABS-CBN Data Analytics team.

Those who died due to the novel coronavirus rose to 29,838 with 299 additional fatalities, the 3rd highest recorded since the pandemic reached the country, ABS-CBN data analytics added.

Recoveries, meanwhile, increased by 4,322 to 1,587,069.

Four laboratories failed to submit data on time.

More details to follow.

WATCH