MANILA - The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday said all areas in the National Capital Region are classified either as high or critical risk for COVID-19.

Navotas and Pateros are classified as critical risk areas all hospital beds in these areas are already full, while 2-week growth rate of the virus reached 353.25 percent and 266.35 percent, respectively, data from the DOH showed.

Intensive care units in 9 Metro Manila areas are over 70 percent full, data showed.

DOH says all areas in NCR considered either as high or critical risk for #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/4E7HJI1Lhr — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) August 13, 2021

Quezon City still has the most number of active COVID-19 cases at 4,453, followed by the City of Manila with 3,081, and Makati City with 2,012 patients.

"All NCR areas are affected by the Delta variant," Health spokesperson Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

When asked if this would prompt the DOH to recommend the extension of the enhanced community quarantine in the capital region, Vergeire said: "Wala pa po tayo puwedeng mabigay na konklusyon."

(We cannot give a conclusion as of now.)

"We will see the effects of these lockdowns 2 to 3 weeks after the ECQ," she said.

LOOK: Overview of #COVID19 Delta variant cases in the Philippines as of August 13, 2021 pic.twitter.com/hJ1rvEdTiw — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) August 13, 2021

As of August 12, 2021, the National Capital Region listed 24,023 active COVID-19 cases.