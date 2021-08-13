Delivery and transport workers queue up to receive COVID-19 vaccine at the Vaccine Express, a drive-thru vaccination initiative under the Office of the Vice President, in a mall parking lot in Quezon City on Aug. 12, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Local chief executives in the capital region are working together with the Department of Information and Communications Technology to come up with a unified certificate for fully vaccinated individuals.

Parañaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez said in a Teleradyo interview that local government units in Metro Manila had been sending their lists of inoculated individuals to DICT for the unified vaccination certificate.

The LGUs aim to complete the submission within August, added Olivarez, also chairman of Metro Manila Council.

On Thursday, the DICT urged localities to use its vaccination administration system for the planned digital vaccine certificates.

DICT Secretary Gregorio "Gringo" Honasan II said his office, together with the Department of Health, was working on the “VaxCertPH,” which would be issued to fully vaccinated citizens in the country.

This comes after Hong Kong refused to accept vaccination cards from the Philippines because they do not come from a single source.

Honasan had said that "VaxCertPH" was based on the World Health Organization's standards.

Without a unified vaccination card, Filipinos traveling abroad would have to obtain the International Certificate of Vaccination or yellow card as proof of their vaccination. The card is issued by the Bureau of Quarantine.

As of Aug. 11, there are 12 million fully vaccinated individuals in the Philippines. This is 16.98 percent of the country's target 70 million adult Filipinos.

Metro Manila has the most fully vaccinated individuals with 3.8 million, followed by Calabarzon (1.4 million), Central Luzon (1.1 million), Western Visayas (673,000) and Central Visayas (487,000).

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Mimaropa and Cordillera Administrative Region have the least number of fully vaccinated individuals with 144,000, 199,000 and 253,000 respectively.