A health worker shows a vial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during its first rollout at the Makati Medical Center on May 12, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - A health expert on Thursday lamented that many individuals remain unvaccinated because they are waiting for specific brands of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Maricar Limpin, president of the Philippine College of Physicians, reiterated the advisory to the public to get any anti-virus jab as soon as it is available to them.

"Karamihan nung hindi nagpapabakuna, marami sa kanila dahil naghihintay sila ng for a particular brand," Limpin told TeleRadyo.

"Kailangan natin ipaalam sa kanila na kahit anong klaseng bakuna 'yan, maganda na 'yan kasi may proteksiyon sila kaysa sa wala," she added.

(Many of those unvaccinated are waiting for a particular brand. We need to remind them that whatever brand of vaccine is good because at least, they have protection.)

As of Aug. 9, the Philippines has administered some 24.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine since it started its inoculation drive in March. Of the figure, some 13.3 million were first doses.

The fully vaccinated, meanwhile, are 11.6 million.The government aims to inoculate over 70 million adult Filipinos to achieve herd immunity.

In the interview, Limpin also called on Filipinos to be compliant with health protocols whatever quarantine restrictions the government imposes.

"Regardless kung anong (of the) level ng (of) community quarantine tayo... 'yung observance ng (of) health protocol should be followed," she said.

Metro Manila, home to over 13 million people, returned to enhanced community quarantine last Aug. 6 to curb the spread of the more contagious COVID-19 Delta variant. The lockdown will stay until Aug. 20.

Laguna, Iloilo City and Cagayan de Oro are also under the strictest quarantine level while Cavite, Lucena City, Rizal and Iloilo province are under modified ECQ.