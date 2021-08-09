Employees queue for company-assisted vaccinations against COVID-19 at the Quezon City Hall on August 5, 2021. Private companies can coordinate with the LGU for the vaccination of their employees. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - A total of 11,391,969 Filipinos have gotten the "complete protection" of COVID-19 vaccines, government said Monday.

Fully vaccinated individuals are defined as having received two doses of coronavirus jabs, authorities earlier said.

Some 13,087,781 have yet to receive their second dose, while a total of 24,479,750 jabs have been administered, according to the National Task Force Against COVID-19.

The country administered an average of 516,601 COVID-19 vaccine doses daily, with a total of 3,616,206 doses during its 23rd week of the COVID-19 vaccination program, it added.

"Our defense against COVID-19 and its variants is by following the minimum public health standards and getting vaccinated. Let's remember to properly wear our masks and face shields, observe physical distancing, wash our hands, and ensure there is ventilation when we are indoors," it said.

"Also, let's get vaccinated when it's our turn and get the second dose as scheduled. Together, we can beat COVID-19."

The task force earlier said it would look into disinformation that led to overcrowding in vaccination sites across Metro Manila.

