Residents mostly from barangays under District 4 in Quezon City queue up for vaccination at Don Alejandro Roces Sr. High School on August 5, 2021, a day before Metro Manila is placed under enhanced community quarantine. Walk-in vaccinations are said to be not allowed, but a number of people try to line up for a chance to be vaccinated. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The spread of misinformation that led to overcrowding in a vaccination site in Quezon City was a "work of malicious intent" that could have caused a superspreader event, its mayor said Monday.

The city government had asked Facebook to take down the posts of 2 different accounts saying that the vaccination site was accepting walk-ins on Sunday, which led to overcrowding, said Mayor Joy Belmonte.

"I’d like to stress, this is definitely a work of a malicious intent. Unlike other fake news, we don’t know the cause. This one was a deliberate Facebook post on two different troll accounts," she told ANC's Headstart.

"We still have no idea who caused this. It could be related to politics, something related to national issues. At the moment, we’re still waiting for updates from PNP (Philippine National Police)."

Last week, hundreds also thronged vaccination sites in Las Piñas, Manila, and Antipolo following the spread of misinformation that unvaccinated residents would not be allowed outdoors or will not receive cash aid during the enhanced community quarantine.

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chairman Benhur Abalos has approached the National Bureau of Investigation to help determine who was responsible for the alleged fake news, according to MMDA general manager Jojo Garcia.

Social media websites must coordinate with national government on COVID-19 vaccination information, Belmonte said.

"I'm appealing to online platforms to work with government now. That caused a superspreader event that could have endangered the life and health of our citizens," she said.