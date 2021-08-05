Hundreds seeking to be vaccinated against COVID flock to the Las Pinas Doctors hospital. Photo by Anjo Bagaoisan

MANILA – Hundreds flocked to vaccination sites in Metro Manila and nearby areas to get their shot against the novel coronavirus, ahead of the imposition of tighter lockdowns to curb the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant.

But many were left disappointed and sent home after jab centers reached the limit for the available slots.



In the City of Manila, walk-ins were no longer accepted at 3 of its mall vaccination sites after the number of people getting their first shots in the sites reached 3,500.

PANOORIN: Umabot na sa Ayala Bridge ang pila ng mga magpapabakuna sa SM Manila ngayong Huwebes.



Marami ang dumagsa para magpabakuna ngayong huling araw bago mag ECQ, kahit na tuloy naman ang vaccination sa mga susunod na araw. | via @JervisManahan #COVID19VaccinePH pic.twitter.com/5vB1gl6nQj — DZMM TeleRadyo (@DZMMTeleRadyo) August 4, 2021

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso has postponed his planned oath-taking with Aksyon Demokratiko to address the "chaos" at the jab sites in Manila.

In the vaccination site at SM San Lazaro, vaccinations were cancelled entirely for the public's safety and security after thousands turned up hoping to get inoculated.

BREAKING: Matapos pumila ng mahigit 12 oras ang mga tao, inanunsyo ng Manila Police na kanselado na ang pagbabakuna sa SM Manila ngayong araw. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/o3THdouMFC — Jervis Manahan (@JervisManahan) August 4, 2021

Dismayado ang mga pumila sa SM San Lazaro sa Maynila nang kanselahin ang bakunahan ngayong araw. Alas otso pa kagabi pumila ang ilan para umabot sa cut off na 2,500 doses.

Ayon sa Manila PIO, hiling ng pamunuan ng mall ang kanselasyon para kaligtasan ng publiko.



🎥 Nonie Sales pic.twitter.com/VXNaiqdJn5 — Lady Vicencio (@lady_vicencio) August 4, 2021

In a statement, the Manila Public Information Office said that crowds flocked to the vaccination sites because word spread that the unvaccinated won’t be allowed out of their homes when enhanced community quarantine is implemented in Metro Manila.

Meanwhile, in Las Pinas, people waiting to get vaccinated ran towards Las Piñas Doctors Hospital in J. Aguilar Avenue as it opened around 7 am.

After waiting for hours, people waiting to get vaccinated ran towards the jab site of the Las Piñas Doctors Hospital in J. Aguilar Avenue as it opened around 7 am. This scene echoed in other sites in the city where hundreds lined up despite the curfew.



(📹: Eleng) pic.twitter.com/JROlBP6nW7 — Anjo Bagaoisan (@anjo_bagaoisan) August 5, 2021

A number of Las Piñas residents run to get in a vaccination site at SM Southmall past 2 in the morning.



Despite the local gov’t prohibiting people from lining up outside jab sites during curfew hours, hundreds already showed up—many of them walk-ins.



📹:Bernard Tibudan pic.twitter.com/dJWazD6YwJ — Anjo Bagaoisan (@anjo_bagaoisan) August 4, 2021

City spokesperson Paul San Miguel said they received reports people flocked to the sites despite curfew after hearing “No vaccine, no ayuda (gov’t financial assistance)”. He has clarified that this is not true.

The Las Piñas City government also stopped vaccinations for Thursday, August 5 at the jab sites in SM Southmall & Las Piñas Doctors Hospital.

JUST IN: The Las Piñas City gov’t has stopped vaccinations for Thursday, August 5 at the jab sites in SM Southmall & Las Piñas Doctors Hospital, said city spox Paul San Miguel.



The sites saw hundreds lined up overnight & people running inside hoping to get shot slots. pic.twitter.com/Ht5A67Qtov — Anjo Bagaoisan (@anjo_bagaoisan) August 5, 2021

Vaccine recipients also fell in line at a mall in Antipolo City, hoping to receive the jab.

TINGNAN: Haba ng pila sa vaccination site sa isang mall sa Antipolo, Rizal nitong Huwebes ng umaga.



Kita sa video na ito ni Bayan Patroller Averie Ann Rodriguez na sa labas pa lang ng mall ay puno na ng mga tao na nais magpabakuna kontra #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/p2CYGqahPI — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) August 5, 2021

Last week, President Rodrigo Duterte said barangay officials should monitor the vaccination status in their areas and bar unvaccinated people from going outside their houses.

Duterte said police can escort unvaccinated people back to their homes if they are seen outside, although he did not say how those who are not immunized would be identified.

"Ito ngayong ayaw magpabakuna, sinasabi ko sa inyo, huwag kayong lumabas ng bahay. Kasi kapag lumabas kayo ng bahay, sabihin ko sa mga pulis, eh ibalik ka doon sa bahay mo. You will be escorted back to your house because you are a walking spreader," the president said in a recorded public address aired July 29.

Philippines has fully immunized at least 10 million individuals against COVID, Malacañang said on Thursday.