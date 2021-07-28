Duterte: Barangay officials should bar unvaccinated people from going outdoors

Navotas senior citizens along with their companions receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on July 27, 2021, under the local government's "Vax 1, Take 1" inoculation drive. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—President Rodrigo Duterte said barangay officials should monitor the vaccination status in their areas and bar unvaccinated people from going outside their houses.

Duterte said police can escort unvaccinated people back to their homes if they are seen outside, although he did not say how those who are not immunized would be identified.

"Ito ngayong ayaw magpabakuna, sinasabi ko sa inyo, huwag kayong lumabas ng bahay. Kasi kapag lumabas kayo ng bahay, sabihin ko sa mga pulis, eh ibalik ka doon sa bahay mo. You will be escorted back to your house because you are a walking spreader," the president said in a recorded public address aired late Wednesday.

"Walang katapusan 'to kung pagbigyan ko lang kayo. 'Pag mahina ang loob ko dahil iyak iyak kayo diyan, eh ibang istorya ito. Bayan itong pinag-uusapan natin. So kung ayaw ninyong makatulong by having the vaccines, 'di 'wag na lang kayong lumabas ng bahay."

(These people who do not want to get vaccinated, I'm telling you, do not go out of your houses. Because if you do, I will tell the police to take you home. You will be escorted back to your house because you are a walking spreader. This will not end if we let you be. If I become soft-hearted because you are crying, but this is a different story. We are talking about the country. So if you don't want to help by getting vaccinated, then do not go out of your house.)

He said barangay officials should check whether residents have been inoculated.

"Trabaho talaga 'yan ng barangay captains to go around to see who are vaccinated and who are not, and to give the appropriate warning that they should not be going around because they are throwing viruses left and right. Ngayon kung ayaw nila mag-uwi, eh di tutal sa bahay naman talaga sila pupunta, pilitin nilang ihatid sa bahay," Duterte said.

(The job of barangay captains is to go around to see who are vaccinated and who are not, and to give the appropriate warning that they should not be going around because they are throwing viruses left and right. Now if they do not want to go home, since they would just go home anyway, bring them home.)

Duterte said since there is no law to punish people who do not want to get vaccinate, he will take responsibility for any lawsuit that may arise from his order.

"We have to come up with a law punishing a guy, a person who has not been vaccinated and going around. We do not have a law, a punitive action that can be taken against the person who does not have the vaccine and go around, making it dangerous for the others to acquire the virus," he said.

"Kaya siguro kapag ganoon, ang mga barangay captain na lang, 'pag ayaw nila magpabakuna, 'wag mo silang palabasin ng bahay. Sabihin natin walang batas, eh maghintay pa ba ako sa batas kung marami na naman ang mamatay? 'Yan ang problema. There is no law, but the law of necessity is there."

(If that is the case, the barangay captains should do it, if they do not want to get vaccinated, do not let them go out of the house. Let's say there is no law, but should I wait for the law when a lot may die again? That's the problem. There is no law, but the law of necessity is there.)

"Kung may idemanda, ako na. 'Yan ang utos ko, ibalik ka doon sa bahay mo. 'Yan ang utos ni Mayor, kapag nagdemanda ka balang araw, idemanda mo siya. Harapin ko 'yan. I assume full responsibility for that," Duterte also said.

(If you will file a case, I'll take it. That is my order, bring you back to your house. That's the mayor's order, if you file a case in the future, file a case against me. I will face it. I assume full responsibility for that.)

Duterte said vaccines should just be given to those who want it, instead of waiting for those who don't want to get vaccinated to change their minds.

"Those who do not want it, you can die any time for all I care," he said.

Meanwwile, those who have been vaccinated are free to go out, Duterte said, since it will be pointless to get vaccinated if they cannot go out.

" 'Yung mga may bakuna, puwede na kayong magpasyal pasyal. 'Yung mga walang bakuna, tumabi muna kayo at magplano ako kung anong gawain ko sa inyo," he said.

(Those who have been vaccinated, you can go out and go on trips. Those who are not yet vaccinated, step aside while I think about what I should do with you.)

"Kaya 'yung gustong lumabas, pabakuna kayo. Kung ayaw ninyong lumabas, I'm telling the authorities down there na ibigay na sa iba. Bakit pa kayo hintayin?" Duterte added.

(So if you want to go out, get vaccinated. If you don't want it, I'm telling the authorities to give the vaccines to others. Why should we wait for you?)

This is not the first time that Duterte talked about punishing those who do not want to get vaccinated. Last month, he said he will send to jail those who refuse to get vaccinated.

Lawyers have said Duterte's threats have no legal basis.

The National Task Force Against COVID-19 earlier said they already administered more than 18.17 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, of which 11.33 million are first shots.

A total of 6.83 million Filipinos, meanwhile, are already fully vaccinated against the disease.