PH receives over 813,000 more Pfizer vaccine doses vs COVID-19

MANILA (UPDATED) - The Philippines on Wednesday accepted the delivery of 813,150 more Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses procured by the government.

(Photos from NTF COVID19)@ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/f5YKKrfgrb — Jervis Manahan (@JervisManahan) August 11, 2021

Vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez, Jr. said the Pfizer doses will be allocated to Manila, Cebu, Davao and other urban centers.

The elderly and people with comorbidities will still be prioritized, but other sectors may also be vaccinated if the need arises, Galvez added.

LOOK: Sec. Carlito Galvez addresses questions on the arrival of more than 813,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines tonight.



Sec. Galvez says Pfizer doses will be allocated to Manila, Cebu, Davao and other urban centers. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/099RIRgQUj — Jervis Manahan (@JervisManahan) August 11, 2021

Galvez also said the government may use AstraZeneca vaccine as a second dose in case Gamaleya fails to deliver the second dose of its Sputnik vaccines.

The Sputnik component 2 vaccines are expected to arrive on Friday.

"We are expecting 50,000 component 2 vaccines this coming Friday. We have also made an announcement in case Sputnik 2 will not be able to deliver, we can use AstraZeneca as second dose," Galvez said, adding that Gamaleya is currently experiencing challenges in production as it is supplying 50 countries.

Meanwhile, the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao will receive the Hayat-Vax doses donated by the United Arab Emirates and Qatar because they prefer to give them to Muslim communities.

Hayat-Vax, Galvez added, is a derivative of Sinopharm and is being produced in Abu Dhabi.

- with a report from Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News