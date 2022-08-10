Then MMDA chairman Emerson Carlos speaks during a press conference on the no-contact apprehension policy at the MMDA Metrobase on April 15, 2016. The agency will monitor traffic violators using high-definition CCTV cameras installed in strategic areas along the entire stretch of EDSA. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority supports a proposed congressional inquiry into the implementation of the no-contact apprehension policy (NCAP) following complaints from transport groups and motorists.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the MMDA vowed to cooperate with other government agencies on the possible probe.

"The Authority welcomes the call for legislative investigation on its NCAP, which have been in place since 2016 and will definitely cooperate with other branches of government and agencies to ensure a more efficient and orderly implementation of the said policy," the MMDA said.

In his privilege speech Tuesday, Surigao del Norte 2nd District Rep. Robert Ace Barbers called for the immediate suspension of NCAP in light of complaints over its excessive fines.

The program is being carried out by some local governments in the capital region and the MMDA.

The Land Transportation Office has also asked local government units to suspend the of NCAP pending its review.

Despite LTO's call to suspend the program, the MMDA said "it respects the autonomy of all LGUs in crafting and implementing their own traffic regulations.

The NCAP was designed to catch traffic violations using security cameras and penalize erring motorists without the need to flag them down on the road.

The MMDA and LGUs will send a notice of violation using information based on the vehicle’s registration. The program was first rolled out in 2016.

A commuters' group has slammed the policy, saying the supposedly excessive fines imposed on violators are "unconstitutional".

The Lawyers for Commuters' Safety and Protection also asked the government to fix the road infrastructure as some traffic lights have no timers.

