Marcos Jr. names Arnell Ignacio as new OWWA Administrator

Posted at Aug 10 2022 07:04 AM | Updated as of Aug 10 2022 07:25 AM

MANILA – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Arnell Ignacio as Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Administrator, OWWA official Hans Leo J. Cacdac confirmed to ABS-CBN News on Wednesday.

Ignacio, a TV host-comedian, served OWWA as deputy administrator before the new appointment.

He was first assigned by former President Rodrigo Duterte to OWWA as Deputy Executive Director V.

Ignacio was previously tapped by Duterte as AVP for community relation and services department at the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation.

