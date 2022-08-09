Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Arnell Ignacio as Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) Administrator, OWWA official Hans Leo J. Cacdac confirmed to ABS-CBN News on Wednesday.

Ignacio, a TV host-comedian, served OWWA as deputy administrator before the new appointment.

He was first assigned by former President Rodrigo Duterte to OWWA as Deputy Executive Director V.

Ignacio was previously tapped by Duterte as AVP for community relation and services department at the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation.

