Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—The Manila Police District has prepared a murder complaint against the barangay tanod who shot dead a man for violating curfew, Philippine National Police chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said Tuesday.

The shooting happened in Barangay 156 on Saturday night, Eleazar said.

In a CCTV footage, Cesar Panlaqui can be seen reprimanding a man, who appeared to make a threatening gesture while carrying a wooden stick and later backed off.

Panlaqui then loaded his gun, went after the victim and shot him.

The victim was reported to have mental health issues, according to police investigation.

"Ang hinandang kaso ng MPD is murder. Ipapaubaya natin sa piskalya itong disposisyon ng kasong ito," Eleazar told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(The MPD prepared a murder complaint. We will let the fiscal handle the disposition of this case.)

The gun seized from the suspect does not have a serial number, Eleazar added.

"It will be subjected to ballistic investigation at ito ang magiging basehan natin para sa pagfafile ng kaso," he said.

The PNP chief, meanwhile, reminded his personnel and force multipliers such as village watchmen to enforce "maximum tolerance."

"Wala naman tayong inaaresto. Tinitiketan lang natin, binibigyan ng warning o di kaya pinagmumulta," he said.

(We don't really arrest anybody. We just issue a ticket, warn them or fine them.)

"In the case of force multipliers, we really appreciate and recognize them pero s'yempre lahat tayo may pananagutan sa anumang ating mga gagawin (but we all have to be responsible for our actions)."

In May, a man with autism was shot dead by a policeman during a supposed raid of an illegal cockfighting session. A month prior, a curfew violator died in Laguna after he was allegedly beaten by a barangay tanod.

Last year, retired soldier Winston Ragos, who had post-traumatic stress disorder, was shot dead by policemen at a quarantine checkpoint in Quezon City.