A health worker prepares Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccines inside a mall in Makati City a day after the Department of Health (DOH) issued guidelines for its nationwide rollout on July 28, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Global initiative COVAX Facility will replace all expiring vaccines the Philippines has procured, including those of the private sector and local governments, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

The delivery of the jabs' replacement will be scheduled as the country has enough supply for now, according to DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire.

"We've already gotten the commitment of COVAX they will be replacing these expiring vaccines from the private sector and local governments," she told reporters.

The country's vaccine wastage was "less than 10 percent," the threshold set by the World Health Organization, Vergeire earlier said. The DOH is open to investigations on expiring and wasted jabs, she added.

A total of 71.9 million Filipinos have been fully vaccinated as of Monday, Vergeire said. Of the total figure, 16.6 million have received an additional dose, while 1.5 million have received a second booster, she added.

Government aims to administer 443,892 additional doses daily so the country can reach 23 million more booster shots by Oct. 8, Vergeire earlier said.

From July 6 to Aug. 7, some 1,192,402 more additional doses were administered to about 5 percent of the eligible 23.8 million target, Vergeire said.

"It's too early for us to say if it’s going to be feasible or not. Admittedly for these past days medyo mababa po talaga ang output natin (our output was low)," she said.

Government had set up 15,468 vaccination sites set up for the inoculation campaign, Vergeire earlier said.