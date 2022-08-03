People eligible for the second booster against COVID-19 receive their shots of the Pfizer vaccine at the Sta. Ana Hospital in Manila on July 20 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Sen. Risa Hontiveros on Wednesday said she has filed a resolution seeking to investigate reports of "unused and expired COVID-19 vaccines" that could amount to wastage "equivalent to a whopping P5 billion to P13 billion."

Hontiveros cited "various reports" that between April to July this year, it is possible there were 4-27 million unused and expired doses bound to be thrown away.

"Of course, may mga vaccines na alam nating hindi magagamit dahil sa iba’t ibang dahilan. May margin of error naman talaga. But in this case, goodbye agad sa halagang bilyun-bilyong piso? Mukhang magtatapon tayo ng pera at bakuna sa kabila ng mabilis na namang pagtaas ng mga COVID-19 cases," the senator said.

Hontiveros said the goal of the investigation is to determine what caused the alleged wastage so that it can be addressed.

"Saan ba nagkamali o nagkulang sa proseso? Sa pagplano o sa pagbili? Sa roll out ba? Sa paglabas ng mga guidelines?"

Last week, former Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion claimed the private sector lost a total of P5.1 billion from 4,252,830 expired COVID-19 vaccines, blaming the Department of Health and the Health Technology Assessment Council's (HTAC) "belated decision" to allow the second booster vaccinations for above 50 years and older and for 18 to 49 year-olds with comorbidities.

The government aims to administer jabs to 23 million eligible individuals within the first 100 days of the Marcos administration.

More than 71.7 million people have been fully vaccinated in the country, with 16.3 million receiving their booster doses.

The country's COVID-19 vaccination program started on March 1, 2021, more than a year since the first confirmed case of the disease was confirmed by the Department of Health.

As of Tuesday, the Philippines has logged 3,782,822 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which, 32,099 are active.

