San Juan City rolls out its second booster shots against COVID-19 for senior citizens and medical frontliners at the Vmall Greenhills vaccination site on May 20, 2022. Jire Carreon, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Government aims to administer COVID-19 booster shots to 23 million eligible individuals within the first 100 days in office of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the Department of Health said Wednesday.

Dubbed "PinasLakas," the program aims to inoculate 397,000 persons daily with an additional dose within 60 working days, according to DOH OIC Maria Rosario Vergeire

"We’re trying to reach 90 percent [full vaccination] of our senior citizens and also 50 percent coverage for first booster shots among our population," she told reporters.

Children ages 12 to 17 who are immunocompromised can receive a booster shot 28 days after their second dose, while the rest of the age group can receive it after at least 5 months of their second jab, Vergeire said.

As of Tuesday, the Philippines has fully vaccinated 71.4 million individuals, of whom 15.7 million have received an additional dose, Vergeire said.

Some 1.1 million health workers, elderly, and immunocompromised persons have received a second booster, she added.

Of the total number who received their primary doses, some 6.7 million were elderly, 9.6 million were adolescents, and 3.9 million were children ages 5 to 11, according to Vergeire.

The DOH will launch vaccination sites in markets, places of worship, malls, transport terminals, offices, factories, plazas, and schools, she said. Home visits will be conducted for the elderly, she added.