Philippines now 'high-risk' for COVID-19: DOH

Malabon residents, who have registered to receive COVID-19 vaccines but without schedules, take a chance to get their dose at the Oreta Sports Complex on August 8, 2021. The LGU accommodates the chance recipients when scheduled registrants fail to show up at their appointed time. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA (UPDATE) - The Philippines is now at "high-risk" for the spread of COVID-19, the Department of Health said Monday, as the more-infectious Delta variant has spread to many parts of the country.

"Nationally, our case classification is now at high-risk," Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire disclosed in a press briefing.

The country's 2-week growth rate increased to 47 percent, with an average daily attack rate of 7.20 cases per 100,000 population, she said. ADAR is the number of new cases over a 2-week period, divided by the population.

With over 1.6 million coronavirus infections and more than 29,000 deaths, the Philippines has the second-worst coronavirus outbreak in Southeast Asia after Indonesia. It currently has 78,480 active cases of COVID-19.

Vergeire also noted the country's health-care utilization rate (HCUR) was at 54.70 percent while its intensive care unit utilization rate (ICUR) was at moderate risk of 61.71 percent.

Metro Manila, Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Calabarzon, Central Visayas and Northern Mindanao were among regions tagged as "high-risk".

Under the "moderate" risk classification were Western Visayas, Central Luzon, Soccsksargen, Eastern Visayas and Bicol.

Meanwhile, Davao Region, Caraga, Mimaropa and Zamboanga Peninsula were considered "low" risk for COVID-19 infections. The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao is the only region tagged under "minimal" risk classification.

"Local Delta cases had been detected in our 13 out of 17 regions in the country," Vergeire said.

The Delta variant, which first emerged in India, is responsible for the latest COVID-19 outbreaks in many parts of the world.

NCR AT HIGH-RISK

The health official said all areas in the capital region saw a growth in COVID-19 cases.

Malabon, Navotas and Pateros were the only localities labeled with the "critical" risk classification due to a positive 2-week growth rate and average daily attack rate.

The ICUR of districts 2, 3 and 4 in Metro Manila were at "moderate" risk, meaning they were between 50 to 70 percent.

Vergeire said all areas in the NCR had reported cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant, with the following classified under Alert Level 4: Malabon, Valenzuela, Pateros, Taguig, Quezon City, Marikina, Makati, San Juan, Las Piñas and Muntinlupa.

Alert Level 4 means dedicated hospital beds for COVID-19 patients are more than 70 percent occupied, regardless of the presence of the Delta variant.

Over a week ago, the DOH classified the Philippines under "moderate" risk classification for COVID-19.

