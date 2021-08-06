Overseas Filipino workers arrive at the lobby of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 in Parañaque City on July 1, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday released a new alert classification system to identify the severity of COVID-19 incidence in different parts of the Philippines.

"Kaya po kami naglagay ng alert levels kasi we are in a crisis," Health spokesperson Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an online press conference.

(We placed alert levels because we are in a crisis.)

"These will give us triggers kung ano ang kailangan natin gawin at ano 'yung flagged areas natin," she said.

(These will give us triggers on what needs to be done and which areas have to be flagged.)

The DOH's 4-tier system is as follows:

ALERT LEVEL 4

Dedicated hospital beds for COVID-19 patients are more than 70% occupied, regardless of Delta variant presence

ALERT LEVEL 3

COVID-19 case count is high and increasing

Health care utilization rate increasing

Risk classification ranges from moderate to critical risk

Hospital bed utilization rate is more than 70%, regardless of Delta variant presence

ALERT LEVEL 2

COVID-19 cases are low and decreasing

Health care utilization rate is low, but Delta variant is present in the area

COVID-19 cases are decreasing but health care utilization rate is increasing

ALERT LEVEL 1

COVID-19 case transmission is low and decreasing

Health care utilization rate is low and less than 50%

Delta variant is not present in the area

Risk classification is minimal to low risk

Area recorded a negative two-week growth rate

As of August 6, 2021, the following areas are placed under the highest alert level:

NCR

Las Piñas

Muntinlupa

Pateros

Quezon City

Taguig

Malabon

Makati

San Juan

CORDILLERA

Apayao

Baguio City

Benguet

ILOCOS

Ilocos Norte

CAGAYAN

Cagayan

Nueva Vizcaya

Quirino

CALABARZON

Batangas

Cavite

Laguna

Quezon

Lucena City

WESTERN VISAYAS

Iloilo City

Iloilo

CENTRAL VISAYAS

Cebu City

Cebu

Lapu-lapu City

Mandaue City

EASTERN VISAYAS

Tacloban City

NORTHERN MINDANAO

Bukidnon

Cagayan de Oro City

Camiguin

DAVAO

Davao City

SOCCSKSARGEN

- General Santos City

Areas under alert level 4 are expected to "increase hospital beds, especially intensive care unit beds," the DOH said.

These areas are also advised to declare granular lockdowns and ensure oxygen needs are available and that active cases are immediately found and traced, the agency said.

The DOH's new alert classification system was bared shortly after the Philippines confirmed 331 Delta variant carriers in the country.

