MANILA (UPDATE)— The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday confirmed that the more contagious COVID-19 Delta variant has been detected in all 16 cities and lone municipality in Metro Manila.

Of the 116 recently detected Delta variant cases in the Philippines, 83 are in the National Capital Region (NCR), data from the DOH showed.

"All NCR areas now have a Delta variant case," DOH spokesperson Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an online press conference.

Seven of 16 NCR cities and the capital region's lone municipality have been placed under alert level 4, the highest classification based on the severity of COVID-19 cases and hospital utilization rates.

The Metro Manila areas under DOH's alert level 4 are as follows:

Las Piñas

Muntinlupa

Pateros

Quezon City

Taguig

Malabon

Makati

San Juan

As of August 5, there are 18 Delta variant cases in Metro Manila, data from the DOH showed.

Four of these cases are active, Vergeire said.

On Friday, the DOH said 450 Filipinos have been confirmed to be infected with the Delta strain, which is "60 to 100 percent" more virulent compared to the original COVID-19 strain from Wuhan, China.

Experts have warned that carriers of the Delta variant may pass on the virus to other people in a matter of seconds.

Aside from Delta variant cases, the Philippines has also recorded 1,968 Alpha variant carriers, 2,268 Beta variant cases, and 276 P.3 variant patients.

