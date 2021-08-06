

MANILA - The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday announced that the confirmed COVID-19 Delta variant carriers in the Philippines has reached 450.

An additional 119 Delta variant carriers were listed just a day after the country confirmed 116 other cases of the more virulent COVID-19 strain, data from the DOH showed.

"Of the additional 119 Delta variant cases, 93 are local cases, 20 are Returning Overseas Filipinos (ROF), and 6 cases are currently being verified if these are local or ROF cases," the DOH said in a statement.

The 119 recently confirmed Delta carriers are in the following areas:

- 31 in Western Visayas

- 18 in Metro Manila

- 18 in Central Luzon

- 14 in Calabarzon

- 8 in Northern Mindanao

- 1 in Central Visayas

- 1 in Eastern Samar

- 1 in Zamboanga Peninsula

- 1 in Cordillera

- 20 Filipinos from overseas

- 6 cases still being verified

So far, "118 cases have been tagged as recovered while one has an outcome that is being verified," the DOH said.

Nine Delta variant carriers have died, while 428 others have recovered, data from the DOH showed.

"All other information is being validated by our regional and local health offices," it said.

BREAKING: Confirmed Delta variant cases in PH rises to 450 pic.twitter.com/oT145GbK7S — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) August 6, 2021

The update comes hours after the DOH confirmed that all cities in the capital region are already infected by the Delta strain, which is supposedly "60 to 100 percent" more transmissible than the original COVID-19 strain from Wuhan, China.

The DOH also recorded 125 additional Alpha variant carriers, pushing the total number of those infected with the strain first detected in the United Kingdom to 2,093.

Ninety-four new Beta variant carriers were also listed, giving the Philippines 2,362 individuals infected with the strain first confirmed in South Africa.

An additional 11 P.3 variant cases were also recorded, the DOH said.

The National Capital Region is under the toughest lockdown classification until August 20 as the government tries to slow down the spread of the virus.

The country's vaccination program will continue while the capital region is under enhanced community quarantine, the DOH said.

The DOH earlier warned those who trooped to vaccination sites earlier this week to isolate themselves for a few days as there is a big possibility that there was a transmission of the Delta variant in crowded inoculation hubs.

LINK

https://news.abs-cbn.com/news/08/06/21/doh-mag-isolate-ang-pumunta-sa-punong-vaccine-sites

As of August 5, 2021, the Philippines has fully vaccinated 10.7 million Filipinos, while 12.4 million others have received their first dose.

RELATED VIDEO